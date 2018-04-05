REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Fornebu, Norway - April 5, 2018: Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA (REC) will be held at Høyres Hus, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway on April 26, 2018 at 16.00 CET.
Please find attached Notice of the General Meeting and the Recommendation of the Nomination Committee. The documents are also available at http://www.recsilicon.com/investors/agm
You may register your attendance and submit advance voting prior to the meeting by accessing the website.
For further information, please contact:
Chris Bowes, Investor Relations
REC Silicon ASA
Phone: +1 509 793 8127
Email: chris.bowes@recsilicon.com
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact Europe
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no
About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering
high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Calling Notice AGM 2018 (http://hugin.info/136555/R/2182110/842594.pdf)
Recommendation from the Nomination Committee (http://hugin.info/136555/R/2182110/842595.pdf)
