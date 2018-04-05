Why Abbvie Stock CrashedAsk any investor who had money in the stock market last year and they'll tell you the same thing: 2017 was a good year for equities. CNN Money even called it "the second-oldest and second-strongest" bull market "in history."The numbers back them up. Stocks have been on an upward trend for nine years, reaching and even surpassing pre-recession levels.This optimistic story was doubly true for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), a biotechnology stock that outperformed the stock market in 2017-until the company's share price collapsed last month.With that in mind, I will explain what happened to the ABBV stock price.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...