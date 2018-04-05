Formula E 2017 World Champion, Lucas di Grassi, Supports Blockchain Startup Modex

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Modex speeds into a higher gear, as Lucas di Grassi, Formula E 2017 World Champion, becomes brand ambassador of the blockchain startup. Passionate about technology, innovation in the FinTech industry and sustainable mobility, Di Grassi is convinced the future is already here when it comes to blockchain.

Mihai Ivascu, CEO and Founder of Modex: "I'm delighted to announce Lucas di Grassi as the brand ambassador of Modex. As a petrolhead and a fan of motorsport, I've been following Lucas closely for the last three seasons of Formula E. His 2017 World Champion title doesn't come as a surprise for me since Lucas' determination, hard work, passion and the relentless pursuit of objectives - values we also share, at Modex - made it all possible. It feels good to have a world champion supporting Modex!"

Lucas di Grassi is a huge tech fan. Speaking about the blockchain industry, Lucas di Grassi states that he is convinced the future is already here. "We are beyond the point of no return and society must head into this direction," thinks di Grassi.

It is an evolution that Lucas di Grassi wasn't anticipating four years ago when he was surrounded by people mining cryptocurrencies and talking about something big to come. The new brand ambassador of Modex states that he realized how big everything is over six month ago, after hearing and testing the real utility of blockchain, when seeing how a product based on smart contracts is created.

About Modex

Modex is a multi-protocol smart contract marketplace and app ecosystem that allows for easy, user friendly access to crypto-currencies and smart contracts alike. Developers can leverage Modex to monetize their skills and offer Smart Contract solutions to end-customers and contributors. The real-world community can easily find Smart Contracts that meet real-world needs, are already audited and secure, without having to scout developers and manage one-off development projects.