Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: PPL's Q4 Top-Line Grew to Outshine Estimates

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, PPL reported operating revenues of $1.93 billion, which came in above the $1.83 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company's operating revenue numbers for the reported quarter beat market consensus estimates of $1.86 billion.

The energy and utility holding Company reported a net income of $78 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $465 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings from ongoing operations came in at $384 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $409 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, market analysts had forecasted earnings from ongoing operations of $0.48 per diluted share for Q4 FY17.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Company reported total revenues of $7.45 billion in FY17 compared to $7.52 billion in FY16. The Company posted a net income of $1.13 billion, or $1.64 per diluted share, in FY17 versus $1.90 billion, or $2.79 per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company's earnings from ongoing operations came in at $1.55 billion, or $2.25 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $1.67 billion, or $2.45 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

During Q4 FY17, the Company spent $183 million on fuel compared to $184 million in Q4 FY16. The Company purchased power costing $191 million in Q4 FY17 versus $175 million the previous year's comparable quarter. PPL's total operating expenses were $1.13 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.12 billion in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company reported an operating income of $793 million in Q4 FY17, which came in higher than the operating loss of $714 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

During Q4 FY17, PPL's UK Regulated segment reported earnings of $92 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $331 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the last year's corresponding quarter. The segment reported earnings from ongoing operations of $203 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $274 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment's loss came in at $13 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus earnings of $84 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. However, the segment's earnings from ongoing operations grew to $95 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 from $84 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the year ago same quarter.

The Company's Pennsylvania Regulated segment's earnings stood at $108 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the reported quarter versus $75 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Moreover, the segment posted earnings from ongoing operations of $98 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $75 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During FY17, PPL's net cash provided by operating activities was $2.46 billion compared to $2.89 billion in FY16. At the close of books in the reported quarter, PPL had $485 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $341 million at the close of books as on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company reported long-term debts amounting to $19.85 billion in its books of accounts as on December 31, 2017, up from $17.81 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its outlook for the full year FY18, the Company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.40, with a midpoint of $2.30.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, PPL's stock marginally dropped 0.64%, ending the trading session at $27.85.

Volume traded for the day: 5.74 million shares.

After yesterday's close, PPL's market cap was at $19.25 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.19.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

