Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Planet Fitness' Quarterly Revenue Jumped 15.1%; Adjusted EPS Rose 20%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Planet Fitness' total revenue jumped 15.1% to $134.0 million from $116.4 million in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the Company's system-wide same store sales increased 11.6% on a y-o-y basis. Planet Fitness' reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $131.7 million.

For Q4 2017, net loss attributable to Planet Fitness was $3.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Planet Fitness of $10.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a net negative impact of approximately $17.2 million related to the remeasurement of the Company's deferred tax assets and tax benefit arrangements due to recent tax reform.

Planet Fitness' adjusted net income totaled $23.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 from $19.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $0.23 per share.

In Q4 2017, Planet Fitness' adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), increased 16.0% to $51.2 million from $44.1 million in Q4 2016.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Planet fitness' total revenue climbed 13.7% to $429.9 million from $378.2 million in FY16.

For FY17, net income attributable to Planet Fitness totaled $33.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $71.2 million and net income attributable to Planet Fitness of $21.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income came in at $82.3 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, from $67.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in FY16.

Planet Fitness' Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Franchise segment's revenue, which included commission income, surged 24.6% to $40.0 million from $32.1 million in Q4 2016. The segment's same store sales increased 11.9% on a y-o-y basis. In the reported quarter, the Franchise segment's EBITDA rose 23.4% to $32.0 million on a y-o-y basis driven by royalties from both new stores and higher same store sales.

For Q4 2017, the Corporate-owned stores segment's revenue gained 8.7% to $28.2 million from $26.0 million in Q4 2016. The segment's same store sales rose 5.6% on a y-o-y basis. The Corporate-owned stores segment's EBITDA grew 6.5% to $11.3 million on a y-o-y basis driven by higher same store sales and annual fee revenue, partially offset by higher pre-opening costs associated with four corporate-owned stores opened in the reported quarter.

The Equipment segment's revenue advanced 12.8% to $65.8 million from $58.3 million in Q4 2016. The Equipment division recorded segment's EBITDA of $15.0 million, down 1.0% on a y-o-y basis.

Share Repurchase Program

Planet Fitness announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase of $80 million to its current $20 million share repurchase program, bringing the total authorized amount available for repurchase to $100 million.

Store Update

During Q4 2017, the Company opened 88 new Planet Fitness stores system-wide, bringing system-wide total stores to 1,518 at December 31, 2017.

Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2018, Planet Fitness is forecasting total revenue increase of approximately 20% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is expecting system-wide same store sales growth in the high single digit percentage range, and adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share to grow approximately 40% on a y-o-y basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Planet Fitness' stock rose 2.53%, ending the trading session at $37.66.

Volume traded for the day: 1.04 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 14.26%; previous six-month period - up 39.48%; past twelve-month period - up 95.64%; and year-to-date - up 8.75%

After yesterday's close, Planet Fitness' market cap was at $3.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 8.75.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Sporting Activities industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

