Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Pembina Pipeline's Q4 Results Outshone Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE: PBA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PBA. The Company posted its financial results on February 22, 2018, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company posted a y-o-y growth in its quarterly revenues and earnings per common share. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Pembina Pipeline most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PBA

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Pembina Pipeline's revenues improved to C$1.72 billion from C$1.25 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's growth in revenues for the quarter was driven by a larger asset base generating higher revenue volumes and improvements in NGL market pricing. Furthermore, the Company posted net revenues of C$709 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$514 million in the last year's same quarter.

The oil and gas Company reported earnings of C$445 million, or C$0.83 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to C$131 million, or C$0.28 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was C$674 million, or C$1.34 per basic share, in the reported quarter versus C$342 million, or C$0.87 per basic share, in the prior year's comparable quarter.

The Calgary, Canada-based Company reported revenues of C$5.41 billion in FY17, up from C$4.27 billion in FY16. The Company's earnings came in at C$891 million, or C$1.88 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to C$466 million, or C$1.01 per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company posted an adjusted EBITDA of C$1.71 billion, or C$4.00 per basic share, in FY17 versus C$1.19 billion, or C$3.06 per basic share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

Pembina Pipeline's cost of goods sold came in at C$1.01 billion in the reported quarter, up from C$737 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating expenses were C$130 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$123 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating margin increased to C$555 million in Q4 FY17 from C$270 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses stood at C$57 million in Q4 FY17 versus C$44 million in the last year's corresponding quarter. During Q4 FY17, the Company's operating margin increased 96% to C$749 million from C$382 million in the fourth quarter of FY16.

Segment Performance

For Q4 FY17, Pembina Pipeline's Conventional Pipelines segment's total average daily production volume increased to 862 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) from 639 mbpd in Q4 FY16. The segment reported revenues of C$267 million in Q4 FY17, up from C$184 million in the prior year's same quarter. The segment's operating margin was C$201 million in Q4 FY17 versus C$118 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Pembina Pipeline's Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment had contracted capacity of 1,060 mbpd versus 975 mbpd in Q4 FY16. The segment posted net sales of C$55 million in Q4 FY17, which came in above C$54 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating margin stood at C$36 million in Q4 FY17, rising from C$37 million in the year ago comparable quarter.

Pembina Pipeline's Gas Service segment's net revenue volumes were 1,141 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) in Q4 FY17 compared to 976 MMcf/d in Q4 FY16. The segment's revenues increased to C$100 million in the reported quarter from C$86 million in the year agocorresponding quarter. The segment's operating margin was C$74 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$60 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Pembina Pipeline's Midstream segment reported NGL sales volumes of 162 mbpd compared to 164 mbpd in Q4 FY16. The segment's revenues increased to C$1.31 billion in Q4 FY17 versus C$954 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating margin was C$221 million in Q4 FY17 versus C$164 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Pembina Pipeline generated C$523 million in cash from operating activities compared to C$286 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's adjusted cash flow from operating activities was C$499 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$292 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at C$321 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to C$35 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The Company's loans and borrowings were C$7.30 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to C$4.00 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on April 03, 2018, Pembina Pipeline's Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for April 2018 of C$0.18 per share, to be paid, subject to applicable law, on May 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as on April 25, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Pembina Pipeline's stock marginally advanced 0.67%, ending the trading session at $30.25.

Volume traded for the day: 744.91 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 595.89 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Pembina Pipeline's market cap was at $12.19 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.08.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.59%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

--

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors