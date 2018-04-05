Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

DALLAS -- Transcontinental Realty Investors' Project, Terra Lago, Makes Donations to Rowlett Organizations Source: Transcontinental Realty Investors

LOS ANGELES -- Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair Receives 2018 Silver Class Distinction from RobecoSAM Source: Praxair, Inc.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Associates Give Back To Their Communities On Publix Serves Day Source: Publix

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018 Source: ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Noses On! Walgreens Welcomes Red Nose Day Back to America as the Exclusive Retailer of the New Sparkle Red Nose Source: Walgreens

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." Campaign Gives Communities a Seat at the Table for Hunger Relief Source: Walmart Inc.

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys Girls Clubs Source: UnitedHealthcare

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Purdue Pharma L.P. Names Lisa C. Miller, Pharm.D, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility Source: Purdue Pharma L.P.

ATLANTA NEW YORK -- Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Intercontinental Exchange

BEIJING -- Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China Source: Walmart Inc.

NEW YORK -- Operation HOPE Honors Wolters Kluwer with Longstanding Partnership Award Source: Wolters Kluwer

NORMAL, Ill. -- Travelers Institute Hosts Every Second Matters? Symposium at Illinois State University to Tackle Distracted Driving Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018 Source: Xylem Inc.

ZURICH -- RepRisk Releases Its "Most Controversial Projects of 2017 Report" Four of the Ten Projects Included Were Affected by Fatal Accidents Source: RepRisk

