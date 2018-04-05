

Octopus AIM VCT plc



5 April 2018



Director Declaration



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that Stephen Hazell-Smith, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has advised that he is no longer a Non-Executive Director of Puma VCT 10 PLC.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Suzanna Waterhouse Company Secretary 020 3142 4957



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



3420207R39



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX