Summit Therapeutics plc
('Summit', or the 'Company')
Summit Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 5 April 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces that Glyn Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on 10 April 2018 at 3:00pm CEST in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors section on the Company's website, www.summitplc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available from the same location soon after the live presentation.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).
For more information, please contact:
Summit
Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951
Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Adviser)
Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson
N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer
Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500
Freddy Crossley, Corporate Finance
Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking
MacDougall Biomedical Communications (US) Tel: +1 781 235 3060
Karen Sharma ksharma@macbiocom.com
Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / summit@consilium-comms.com
Philippa Gardner
