The partnership further extends Publicis.Sapient's digital business transformation services

Publicis.Sapient, part of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] and the world's most advanced digital transformation company, today announced a collaboration with TQI Ventures (TQI) to bring to market Sapient.i7. The newly formed consulting company will offer an extensive set of services leveraging Salesforce technology to enable digital transformation for large enterprises in Europe.

Salesforce has developed world-class, cloud-based applications to digitally enable marketing, commerce, sales and service within businesses, as well as provide an extensive cloud development platform incorporating artificial intelligence capabilities to power bespoke, intelligent, industry-based applications.

The joint venture with TQI will enable Publicis.Sapient to drive improvements in the way its clients digitally engage their customers across the customer journey, powered by Salesforce's advanced public cloud/data platforms that aim to create higher degrees of personalization, loyalty, conversion and retention.

TQI has a record of rapidly scaling new technology services practices, and has structured strategic agreements with leading talent providers Frank Recruitment Group and SThree to scale Sapient.i7.

"This joint venture with TQI extends our rapidly growing Salesforce capabilities in EMEA and will enable Publicis.Sapient to deliver on its value proposition of being one of the fastest growing digital business transformation service providers in the world. Salesforce is a leading enterprise customer engagement platform for organizations looking to fundamentally improve the interactions that their customers have with their brands," commented Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis.Sapient EMEA and APAC.

"We are thrilled to be working with a market-leading digital business transformation brand like Publicis.Sapient to rapidly scale a new Salesforce practice in Europe. Our mission is to scale rapidly, by increasing the talent pool in the Salesforce ecosystem through the acquisition of top talent from parallel legacy technologies and upskilling them to Salesforce," added Joe O'Neill, Chairman at Sapient.i7, Board Director at TQI.

"We're excited Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures have come together in EMEA to invest in the digital transformation of organizations, leveraging Salesforce technology, to help clients deliver exceptional and personalized customer experiences," said Don Lynch, SVP, worldwide alliances, Salesforce.

About Publicis.Sapient

Publicis.Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, helps clients drive growth and efficiency and evolve the ways they work, in a world where consumer behavior and technology are catalyzing social and commercial change at an unprecedented pace. With 19,000 people and over 100 offices around the globe, our expertise spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and creative combined with our culture of innovation enables us to deliver on complex transformation initiatives that accelerate our clients' businesses through creating the products and services their customers expect. For more information, visit www.publicis.sapient.com.

About TQI Ventures

TQI Ventures have a 7-year history of success within the salesforce.com eco-system, having established Tquila UK, a 150-person consulting practice which at the time of acquisition by Accenture in May 2015 was the fastest growing pure play salesforce.com business in Europe. In addition to the UK business, TQI Ventures has built a successful operation in Japan, through a joint venture with Pasona Group (TKS: 2168), where it has successfully built a 120-person practice, and in Australia, where Tquila ANZ (http://www.tquilaanz.com), has grown rapidly to 60 people, both operating today.

