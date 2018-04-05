Tool and equipment hire firm HSS Hire said on Thursday that it swung to a full-year loss, with revenue down as the company works to turn itself around. In the year to 30 December 2017, the group swung to an adjusted pre-tax loss of £12m versus a profit of £5.8m the year before as revenue dropped 1.9% to £335.8m. The reported pre-tax loss widened to £85.2m from £17.4m in 2016. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined to £48.9m from £68.6m the year ...

