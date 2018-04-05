Obuv Rossii Group, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, reports the results of its retail chain development programme in the first quarter 2018. In the first three months, the Company opened 34 new stores in 30 cities all over Russia. The Group significantly expanded its retail sales geography entering 10 new cities. Obuv Rossii launched directly operated stores mostly under the Westfalika brand. As a result, the Group's retail chain increased by 6% to 569 stores, 113 of them are franchising ones, in 163 Russian cities as of 31.03.2018.

«We are fulfilling the announced plans and actively expanding our geographic footprint: in 2018 we plan to launch 100 new stores. We intend to open 60 stores in the 1H 2018, 34 of them we launched in 1Q 2018. We roll out stores all over Russia, step up our retail chain presence in all the regions in Siberia, in the Urals, in the Russian Far East and in Central Russia. Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments. One of our strategic goals is to present in all the cities with population of more than 100 thousand people and to considerably gain our market share».

In 1Q Obuv Rossii launched 21 stores of it's main brand Westfalika, 5 Lisette, 4 Peshekhod, and by 2 Emilia Estra and Rossita. Regarding network expansion geography: most openings were in Central Russia 35%, in Siberia 32%, in the Urals and in the Far East -24 and 9% respectively.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

