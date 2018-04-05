Active-Investors: Wired News - Ryder System Purchases MXD Group

Stock Monitor: Daseke Post Earnings Reporting

With this acquisition, Ryder becomes the second-largest last mile delivery provider of big and bulky goods.

Deal Details

Ryder is obtaining MXD's 109 ecommerce fulfillment facilities in the United States and Canada, which includes 21 MXD-operated cross dock hubs, 16 dedicated operations, and its network of 72 third-party agent facilities.

Ryder's operations now will cover more than the 95% of the United States and Canada with two-day delivery service for big and bulky products, as well as small and large parcels.

The acquisition also includes proprietary order management and visibility technology, which features real-time tracking and a customer service portal for rapid response and resolution. This significantly expands Ryder's omni-channel fulfillment capabilities.

The acquisition is expected to be nominally accretive to earnings in 2018. Ryder anticipates earnings growth in future years from introducing these services to its extensive current customer base, and leveraging its sales and marketing capabilities to attract new customers.

Acquisition of MXD will Position Ryder for Future Growth

Commenting on the acquisition, Robert Sanchez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ryder, stated that this acquisition will enable many of the businesses the Company serves to better meet their customers' demands, which are constantly and rapidly changing amid a heightened ecommerce era. Sanchez further stated that the acquisition of MXD is one of several strategic investments Ryder is making to overcome the disruptions it is seeing in the market today, and to position Ryder for future growth.

Acquisition Allows Ryder to Tap into an Established Network in the US and Canada

Steve Sensing, President of Global Supply Chain Solutions at Ryder, stated that this acquisition provides the Company an opportunity to tap into an established network in the US and Canada, serving manufacturers, retailers, and their customers, who have come to expect rapid deliveries. Sensing added that e-fulfillment has become more critical to the customers than ever before, and with this new, expanded footprint, Ryder will be better positioned to lead the charge in delivering a complete turnkey solution that not only includes warehousing, distribution, and transportation management, but also home delivery and white glove installation.

Ryder's Last Acquisition Deal

In October 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding equity of Dallas Service Center, Inc., an independent truck repair facility located in Dallas, Texas. Ryder operates the business as a key part of its West Region, expanding the capacity of the Company's existing maintenance network, and adding new services in the area of body repair work.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions Company. The Company has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Ryder System's stock slightly dropped 0.53%, ending the trading session at $72.99.

Volume traded for the day: 756.43 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 580.52 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.34%

After yesterday's close, Ryder System's market cap was at $3.83 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.85%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Rental & Leasing Services industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

