

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation held steady in February after easing in the previous two months, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in January, which was revised up from 1.5 percent.



Prices of intermediate goods grew the most by 2.4 percent annually in February, followed by energy prices with 2.0 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, producer price increased 0.1 percent from January, when it rose by 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, prices were expected to remain flat.



In the EU28, producer price inflation moderated marginally to 1.8 percent in February from 1.9 percent in the preceding month.



