OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO, CVE) announced the appointment of Jonathan McKenzie as next CFO. He will replace Ivor Ruste who will retire on April 30, 2018. McKenzie comes to the company from Husky Energy Inc. where he has been CFO since 2015.



Previously, McKenzie worked at Irving Oil Ltd. in the roles of CFO and Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to Irving, McKenzie worked for 10 years at Suncor Energy Inc.



