SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Apr-2018 / 11:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names James Bilefield 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 1p financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Names Price(s) Volume(s) James Bilefield 362.475p 10,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/A - Price e) Date of the transaction Confirmation from Broker of purchase received on 05/04/2018 f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5369 End of Announcement EQS News Service 671703 05-Apr-2018

