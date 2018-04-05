Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Chesapeake's Quarterly Revenue Surged 25%; Adjusted EPS Soared 329%

Stock Monitor: Tengasco Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE: CHK) ("Chesapeake"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CHK. Chesapeake reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 22, 2018. The natural gas Company beat revenue and earnings estimates. Register today and get access to over 10,00 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE AMER: TGC), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Chesapeake Energy. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TGC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Chesapeake Energy most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CHK

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Chesapeake reported total revenue of $2.52 billion up 21% compared to revenue of $2.02 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' forecasts for revenue of $1.23 billion.

For full year 2017, Chesapeake recorded revenue of $9.50 billion, up 21% compared to revenue of $7.87 billion in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Chesapeake reported net income available to common stockholders of $309 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $740 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in Q4 2016.

In Q4 2017, the Company's adjusted net income attributable to Chesapeake was $314 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to the Company of $64 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Chesapeake's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.29 per share.

For the full year 2017, Chesapeake reported net income available to common stockholders of $813 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.92 billion, or $6.43 per diluted share, in FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported net income attributable to Chesapeake of $742 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to loss of $31 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operations Update

During Q4 2017, Chesapeake's oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue soared 86% to $1.26 billion on a y-o-y basis. The Company's oil, natural gas, and NGK unhedged revenue in the reported quarter increased 16% on a y-o-y basis, driven by 3% growth in volumes and an increase in commodity prices.

For Q4 2017, Chesapeake's average daily production of approximately 593,200 Barrel of Oil Equivalent (boe) increased by 15% on a y-o-y basis, adjusted for asset sales, and consisted of approximately 99,900 barrels(bbls) of oil, 2.603 Billion of standard cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas and 59,500 bbls of NGL. The Company had reported production of approximately 574,500 boe in Q4 2016. Chesapeake's average daily production was approximately 547,800 boe for FY17, compared to approximately 635,400 boe in FY16.

Chesapeake's Production expenses were $2.50 per boe during Q4 2017, while general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $1.34 per boe. The Company's combined production and G&A expenses in the reported quarter totaled $3.84 per boe, reflecting a drop of 10% on a y-o-y basis. Chesapeake's gathering, processing, and transportation expenses were $7.15 per boe in Q4 2017, down 10% on a y-o-y basis.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2017, Chesapeake's principal debt balance was approximately $9.98 billion compared to $9.99 billion as of December 31, 2016. The Company's liquidity as of December 31, 2017, was approximately $2.893 billion, which included cash on hand and undrawn borrowing capacity of approximately $2.888 billion under Chesapeake's senior secured revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $781 million of outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility and had used $116 million of the revolving credit facility for various letters of credit.

Chesapeake's total capital investments were approximately $2.46 billion during FY17 compared to approximately $1.70 billion in FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Chesapeake Energy's stock slightly fell 0.34%, ending the trading session at $2.91.

Volume traded for the day: 22.08 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Chesapeake Energy's market cap was at $2.62 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 1.29.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors