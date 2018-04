OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS, RBS.L) announced that its proposed Ring-Fencing Transfer Scheme had been sanctioned by the Court in Scotland. Also, RBS announced that it intends to implement the Scheme on and with effect from 30 April 2018.



RBS noted that, as the Scheme is implemented, Adam & Company PLC will be renamed 'The Royal Bank of Scotland plc', and The Royal Bank of Scotland plc will be renamed 'NatWest Markets Plc'.



