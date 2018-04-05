The following information is based on a press release from Com Hem Holding AB (Com Hem) published on January 10, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The boards of directors of Com Hem and Tele2 AB (Tele2) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger. The merger is subject to approval by both company's Extraordinary General Meetings (EGM) planned for H2 2018. Com Hem shareholders will receive SEK 37.02 and 1.0374 B shares in Tele2 for every 1 (one) share held in Com Hem. The combination is intended to be completed during H2 2018.



Provided that the shareholder approval and other conditions for completing the Merger have been fulfilled, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of existing options, futures and forwards in Com Hem (COMH).



