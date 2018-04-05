Active-Investors: Wired News - Merck and AstraZeneca Announced that EMA Will Review MAA for LYNPARZA(R) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) ("Merck"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MRK as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 03, 2018, Merck and AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) for use in patients with BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, previously treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant or metastatic setting. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

If approved, LYNPARZA® would be the first poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor to treat breast cancer patients in Europe.

The MAA is Based on Data from OlympiAD Trial

The MAA is based on data from the randomized, open-label, phase-3 OlympiAD trial, which investigated LYNPARZA® versus chemotherapy. 205 patients were randomized to receive LYNPARZA® and 97 patients were randomized to receive chemotherapy. Patients in the OlympiAD trial had germline BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative breast cancer, and received LYNPARZA® for treatment in the metastatic setting. In the trial, LYNPARZA® significantly prolonged progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy and reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 42%. Patients with measurable disease taking LYNPARZA® experienced an objective response rate of 52%, double the response rate for those in the chemotherapy arm, which was 23%.

FDA Approved LYNPARZA® in Germline BRCA-Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

On January 12, 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LYNPARZA® for use in patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer who have been previously treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant or metastatic setting. Patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+) breast cancer should have been treated with a prior endocrine therapy or be considered inappropriate for endocrine therapy. This approval makes LYNPARZA® the first and only PARP inhibitor approved in metastatic breast cancer.

What is Metastatic Breast Cancer?

Metastatic breast cancer is the most advanced stage of breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other organs in the body, most often bones, lungs, liver, or brain. Treatment options for metastatic breast cancer depend on several factors, including the spread area, the patient's overall health, levels of hormone receptors, and HER2 in the tumor. HER2 is specialized proteins and is found on the surface of breast cells. About 15% to 20% of patients with invasive breast cancer have abnormally high levels of HER2. HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer spreads to the brain in up to half of patients.

About Lynparza®

Lynparza® (olaparib) is the first approved oral PARP inhibitor and the first targeted treatment to potentially exploit DNA damage response (DDR) pathway deficiencies, such as BRCA mutations, to preferentially kill cancer cells. It is a prescription medicine used for maintenance treatment of adults with ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer, when the cancer has come back. Lynparza® is used after the cancer has responded to treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy. Lynparza® is a registered trademark of AstraZeneca. In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck collaborated to jointly co-develop and co-commercialize Lynparza®.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, is a leading global biopharmaceutical company that has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, the Company through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, works with customers and operate in more than 140 countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Merck's stock marginally rose 0.83%, ending the trading session at $54.54.

Volume traded for the day: 8.89 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.26%

After yesterday's close, Merck's market cap was at $148.72 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.97.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.52%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

