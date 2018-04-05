Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: HP's Revenues Advanced 14%; Adjusted EPS Rose 26%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HPQ. The Company reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 22, 2018. The personal computer and printer maker outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Additionally, the Company provided guidance for the upcoming quarter, and also raised its earnings guidance for the full fiscal year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, HP announced net revenues of $14.52 billion, up 14% compared to $12.69 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $13.43 billion.

During Q1 FY18, HP's GAAP net income totaled $1.94 billion, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $611 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's earnings surged to $0.48 per share in the reported quarter, up from $0.38 in the prior year's same period. For Q1 FY18, HP's non-GAAP net earnings excluded after-tax adjustments of $1.1 billion, or $0.68 per share, related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, defined benefit plan settlement charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related credits, net tax indemnification amounts, and the US tax reform adjustment. HP's earnings results were better than Wall Street's estimates of $0.42 per share.

Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, HP's Personal Systems segment's net revenues rose 15% to $9.44 billion, with an operating margin of 3.6% in the reported quarter compared to 3.8% in Q1 FY17. The segment's Commercial net revenues increased 16% on a y-o-y basis, while its Consumer net revenues increased 13%. The segment's total units grew 7%, with Notebooks units up 8% and Desktops units up 6%.

For Q1 FY18, HP's Printing segment's net revenues jumped 14% to $5.08 billion, with an operating margin of 15.8%, compared to $4.46 billion, with an operating margin of 16.0%, in Q1 FY17. The segment's total hardware units advanced 14% on a y-o-y basis, with Commercial hardware units up 73% and Consumer hardware units up 7%. The segment's Supplies net revenues rose 10% in the reported quarter versus the year ago comparable period.

Asset Management

HP generated $977 million of free cash flow in Q1 FY18, including net cash provided by operating activities of $996 million and net investments in property, plant, and equipment of $19 million.

HP's dividend payment of $0.1393 per share in Q1 FY18 resulted in a cash usage of $0.2 billion. The Company also utilized $0.5 billion of cash during the reported quarter to repurchase approximately 21.2 million shares of its common stock in the open market. As a result, HP returned 71% of its free cash flow to shareholders in Q1 FY18. HP exited the reported quarter with $6.7 billion in gross cash, which included cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.3 billion.

Outlook

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, HP is forecasting GAAP earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.46, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to be in the band of $0.45 to $0.49.

For the full fiscal year 2018, HP raised its estimates for GAAP earnings per diluted share to a new range of $2.53 to $2.63, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to be in the band of $1.90 to $2.00.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, HP's stock advanced 1.03%, ending the trading session at $21.54.

Volume traded for the day: 8.21 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.03%; previous six-month period - up 7.06%; past twelve-month period - up 22.46%; and year-to-date - up 2.52%

After yesterday's close, HP's market cap was at $35.54 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.21.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Computer Systems industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

