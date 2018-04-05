Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: GoDaddy's Revenues Surged 23.9%; Turned Profitable Y-O-Y

Stock Monitor: Momo Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, GoDaddy's total revenues surged 23.9% to $602.2 million compared to $485.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $593.5 million.

For FY17, GoDaddy reported revenues of $2.23 billion, up 20.8% compared to $1.85 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, GoDaddy's total bookings advanced 25.4% to $657.9 million compared to $524.8 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, GoDaddy reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $92.6 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.02 loss per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.09 per share.

For FY17, GoDaddy posted a net income attributable to common shareholders of $136.4 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to a net loss of $16.5 million, or $0.21 loss per share, in FY16.

Operating Details

At December 31, 2017, GoDaddy had a customer count totaling 17.3 million, up 17.6% compared to 14.74 million at December 31, 2016. The Company's average revenue per user (ARPU) advanced 7.4% to $139 in the reported quarter compared to $130 in the prior year's same quarter.

During Q4 2017, GoDaddy's Domains revenues advanced 16.1% to $281.6 million compared to $242.5 million in Q4 2016, fueled by an international growth, strong renewals, aftermarket domain sales, and the addition of HEG. The Company's Domains under management of 75 million has grown by 20 million names over the last 5 years.

For Q4 2017, GoDaddy's Hosting and Presence revenues surged 29.5% to $228.8 million compared to $176.7 million in Q4 2016, with the majority of the incremental revenue again coming from HEG. The Company's Business Applications revenues rose 37.6% to $91.8 million on a y-o-y basis from $66.7 million in the prior year's comparable quarter, driven by a continued strong growth in both productivity and e-mail marketing, as well as GoDaddy's growing product suite and the addition of HEG.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2017, GoDaddy's total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $595.0 million; total debt was $2.48 billion; and net debt was $1.89 billion. The Company's unlevered free cash flow jumped 43% to $109 million in Q4 2017, and 39% to $496 million in FY17.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, GoDaddy is forecasting total revenues to be in the range of $620 million to $625 million.

For the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, GoDaddy is projecting total revenues to be in the band of $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion, representing a growth of approximately 16% at the midpoint versus the $2.2 billion in revenues generated in FY17. For FY18, the Company is estimating unlevered free cash flow to be in the range of $605 million to $625 million, representing a growth of approximately 24% at the midpoint versus the $495.5 million in unlevered free cash generated in FY17. GoDaddy expects full year cash interest payments of approximately $90 million to $95 million, and cash tax-related payments of $25 million to $30 million for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, GoDaddy's stock climbed 2.23%, ending the trading session at $60.57.

Volume traded for the day: 2.04 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.39 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 23.44%; previous six-month period - up 39.43%; past twelve-month period - up 61.18%; and year-to-date - up 20.47%

After yesterday's close, GoDaddy's market cap was at $9.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 93.62.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors