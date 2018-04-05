Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Edison International's Quarterly Earnings Advanced 13.4%

Stock Monitor: Spark Energy Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, Edison International's total operating revenues reached $3.22 billion, up 11.65% from $2.88 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 billion.

During Q4 FY17, Edison International's operating expenses were $3.24 billion, an increase of 39.6% from $2.32 billion in Q4 FY16. This increment was mainly led by an increase of 18.93% y-o-y in purchased power and fuel costs. Besides, the Company incurred impairment and other charges of $716 million in the reported quarter. Edison International incurred an operating loss of $16 million in Q4 FY17 compared to an operating income of $566 million in Q4 FY16.

Edison International's net loss attributable to stockholders was $545 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a net income attributable to stockholders of $329 million in Q4 FY16. The Company had a basic loss per share of $1.67 in the reported quarter compared to earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 in the year ago same quarter. The reported quarter earnings results included an impact from the after-tax impairment and other charges related to the Revised San Onofre Settlement Agreement, and an impact from the re-measurement of deferred taxes as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). Edison International's core EPS, excluding non-core items, were $1.01 in Q4 FY17, up 13.4% from $0.97 in Q4 FY16; and were higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Edison International's total operating revenues were $12.32 billion, up 3.8% from $11.87 billion in FY16. The Company's operating income fell 28.63% to $1.49 billion y-o-y in FY17. Edison International's net income attributable to stockholders was $565 million, or $1.73 per share, in the reported year, 56.90% lower than $1.31 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the previous year. The Company's core EPS, excluding non-core items, were $4.50 in FY17, up 13.35% from $3.97 in FY16.

Segment Details

Edison International's Southern California Edison (SCE) segment reported a net loss of $109 million in Q4 FY17, a decrease of $437 million from a net income of $328 million in Q4 FY16. This included non-core losses of $481 million related to the Revised San Onofre Settlement Agreement. The segment's core EPS were $1.15 for the reported quarter, 13.86% higher than $1.01 in year ago comparable quarter.

During Q4 FY17, Edison International's Edison International Parent and Other segment reported a net loss of $436 million, a decrease of $424 million from a net loss of $12 million in Q4 FY16. This included non-core losses of $421 million due to the re-measurement of deferred taxes as a result of the TCJA. The segment had core loss per share of $0.05 in the quarter under review compared to $0.04 in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Cash Matters

Edison International had cash and cash equivalents of $1.09 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $96 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt balance increased 14.42% to $11.64 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $10.18 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Edison International's net cash flow from operating activities was $3.59 billion at the end of FY17, 10.17% higher than $3.26 billion at the end of FY16.

Edison International incurred a capital expenditure of $3.83 billion in FY17, up 2.52% from $3.73 billion in FY16.

Outlook

Edison International will provide earnings guidance for FY18 after CPUC issues a final decision on the Southern California Edison 2018 GRC.

On February 22, 2018, Edison International's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.605 per share, payable on April 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as on March 29, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Edison International's stock marginally declined 0.03%, ending the trading session at $63.09.

Volume traded for the day: 1.98 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.99%

After yesterday's close, Edison International's market cap was at $20.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors