

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production growth eased in February after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 5.7 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 7.7 percent gain in January. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent from January, when it rose by 1.2 percent. It was the first decline in six months.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that orders for industry grew at a slower rate of 1.3 percent annually in January, following a 8.7 percent spike in the prior month.



Month-on-month, orders rose 0.2 percent in February, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in the prior month.



