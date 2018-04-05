MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 04/05/18 -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX: FOOD) will release its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2018 on Thursday, April 12, 2018, before the market opens. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, president and COO and Philippe Adam, CFO of Goodfood, will hold a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.

Details of the Conference Call:

When: April 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. E.T Dial in number: 647-788-4922 or 877-223-4471 Conference call replay available until April 26, 2018 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9226.

The conference ID is 1673089.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is Canada's leading meal kit company, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Goodfood had 61,000 active subscribers as of February 28, 2018. www.makegoodfood.ca

Contacts:

Investors

Philippe Adam, Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca



Media

Alex-Sandra Thibault, Senior Consultant

(514) 843-2375

athibault@national.ca



