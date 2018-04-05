Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Norwegian Cruise Achieved Record Quarterly Revenues and Earnings

Stock Monitor: Bluegreen Vacations Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Norwegian's revenues increased 11.1% to $1.25 billion compared to $1.13 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted net revenues increased 12.6% to $969.7 million in the reported quarter compared to $861.6 million in the year ago same period. These increases were primarily attributed to the addition of Norwegian Joy to the fleet, along with a strong organic pricing growth across all core markets. Norwegian's revenue numbers met analysts' estimates of $1.25 billion.

For Q4 2017, Norwegian reported a GAAP net income of $98.8 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to a net income of $72.2 million, or $0.32 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company generated an adjusted net income of $156.8 million, or $0.68 per share, in Q4 2017 compared to $127.7 million, or $0.56 per share, in Q4 2016. Norwegian's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.63 per share.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Norwegian's revenues increased 10.7% to $5.4 billion compared to $4.9 billion in FY16. The Company's net revenues advanced 11.2% to $4.2 billion compared to $3.8 billion in FY16. These increases were primarily attributed to a 6.0% increase in Capacity Days due to the delivery of Norwegian Joy in April 2017, Regent's Seven Seas Explorer in June 2016, and Oceania Cruises' Sirena in April 2016, and a strong organic pricing growth across all core markets.

For FY17, Norwegian reported a GAAP net income of $759.9 million, or $3.31 per share, compared to $633.1 million, or $2.78 per share, in FY16. The Company generated an adjusted net income of $907.7 million, or $3.96 per share, in FY17 compared to $776.3 million, or $3.41 per share, in FY16.

Operating Results

For Q4 2017, Norwegian's passenger ticket revenues grew 9.9% to $833.3 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenues from onboard and other sources advanced 13.5% versus $416.3 million in the year ago comparable period.

During Q4 2017, Norwegian's gross yield grew 2.5% on a y-o-y basis, and adjusted net yield increased 3.9% on an as reported basis, driven by a strong close-in demand, coupled with a continuous strength in all onboard revenue streams.

For Q4 2017, Norwegian noted that an increase in Capacity Days along with an increase in marketing, general, and administrative expenses increased total cruise operating expenses by 8.4% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Gross Cruise Costs per Capacity Day increased 1.2% on a y-o-y basis, while its adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Capacity Day grew 3.2% on an as reported basis.

Norwegian's fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges, increased to $460 in Q4 2017 from $459 in Q4 2016. The Company reported fuel expenses of $94.3 million in the reported period.

2018 Outlook

For FY18, Norwegian is forecasting adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.45 to $4.65. The Company expects to grow earnings by at least 15% in FY18, reflecting an improvement of $0.59 over the prior year's results, based on the midpoint of the guidance.

Norwegian's adjusted net yield is expected to increase by approximately 2.75% on an as reported basis for FY18. The Company's adjusted net cruise cost, excluding fuel, is expected to be up 0.5% to 1.5% on an as reported basis, primarily due to an increase in dry dock days versus FY17.

For Q1 2018, Norwegian is estimating adjusted net yield to grow approximately 0.5% or 1.25% on an as reported basis. Excluding new tonnage introduced for the Norwegian brand, which is dilutive to the Company's corporate average yield, adjusted net yield is expected to be up by 3.5%.

For Q1 2018, Norwegian's adjusted net cruise cost, excluding fuel, is expected to be down by approximately 1.75% on an as reported basis, primarily due to the timing of dry docks with 2 scheduled dry docks occurring in the upcoming quarter compared to 5 scheduled dry docks occurring in the prior year's same quarter. The Company is anticipating fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges, to be $450, with expected consumption of approximately 205,000 metric tons. Taking all of this into account, Norwegian's adjusted earnings is expected to be approximately $0.52 for Q1 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Norwegian Cruise Line's stock climbed 1.24%, ending the trading session at $53.04.

Volume traded for the day: 1.36 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 5.68%

After yesterday's close, Norwegian Cruise Line's market cap was at $11.77 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.19.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Resorts & Casinos industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

