Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Newmont's Q4 Results Met Expectations

Stock Monitor: Seabridge Gold Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE: NEM) ("Newmont"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NEM. The Company released its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and full fiscal year 2017 (FY17) financial and operating results on February 22, 2018. The Company's quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) surged 60% y-o-y, meeting market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Newmont Mining. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SA

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Newmont Mining most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NEM

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Newmont reported sales of $1.94 billion, which came in 8% above the $1.79 billion reported in Q4 FY16. The Company attributed the increase in sales to a growth in sales volumes and higher average realized gold prices. However, the Company's sales numbers for Q4 FY17 missed market expectations of $1.96 billion.

The gold and copper mining Company reported a net loss from continuing operations attributable to stockholders of $534 million, or $0.99 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, versus a net loss from continuing operations attributable to stockholders of $391 million, or $0.73 loss per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's adjusted income increased to $216 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 from $133 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Additionally, Wall Street had also expected the Company to report an adjusted income of $0.40 per diluted share.

The Denver, Colorado-based Company's sales grew 9% to $7.35 billion in FY17 from $6.71 billion in FY16. The Company posted a net loss from continuing operations attributable to stockholders of $60 million, or $0.11 loss per diluted share, in FY17, versus a net loss from continuing operations attributable to stockholders of $220 million, or $0.41 loss per diluted share, in the prior year. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted income rose to $780 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, in FY17 from $619 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

For the reported quarter, the Company's costs and expenses were $1.62 billion compared to $2.58 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's net other expenses were $32 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $93 million in Q4 FY16. Newmont reported positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $662 million in Q4 FY17 compared to negative EBITDA of $489 million in the year ago same period. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted EBITDA increased to $736 million in Q4 FY17 from $629 million in Q4 FY16.

Production Numbers

The Company's gold production volume was 1.34 million ounces in Q4 FY17, up 1% from 1.32 million ounces in the previous year's comparable quarter. The gold sales volume grew 2% to $1.35 million ounces at $1,270/oz in Q4 FY17 from $1.33 million ounces at $1,193/oz in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's all-in sustaining costs were $968 per ounce in Q4 FY17 versus $918 per ounce in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, the Company's copper production volume was 11 thousand tons versus 13 thousand tons in the last year's corresponding quarter. For the reported quarter, the Company's copper sales volume was 13 thousand tons at $3.20/lb versus 14 thousand tons at $2.49/lb in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's all-in sustaining costs associated with copper production were also down to $2.08/lb in Q4 FY17 from $2.31/lb in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash generated by operating activities rose to $754 million from $590 million in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the Company's free cash flow grew to $445 million in the reported quarter from $289 million in Q4 FY16.

As on December 31, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $3.26 billion compared to $2.76 billion as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's non-current debt position stood at $4.06 billion on December 31, 2017, versus $4.05 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Earnings Outlook

In its outlook for the full year FY18, Newmont's management expects gold production to be in the range of 4.9 million ounces to 5.4 million ounces. The Company anticipates cost of sales applicable to gold to be between $700 per ounce and $750 per ounce. Additionally, the Company projects the gold all-in sustaining costs guidance range to be $965 per ounce to $1,025 per ounce. Furthermore, the Company is targeting copper production volume to be in the band of 40 tons to 60 tons, with copper AISC to be in the range of $2.00 per pound to $2.20 per pound in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Newmont Mining's stock slightly climbed 0.41%, ending the trading session at $38.99.

Volume traded for the day: 4.19 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.85%; previous three-month period - up 2.18%; past twelve-month period - up 15.05%; and year-to-date - up 3.92%

After yesterday's close, Newmont Mining's market cap was at $20.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 32.52.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Gold industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors