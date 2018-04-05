Active-Investors: Wired News - Mueller Industries Acquires Canadian Plastic Injection Mold Manufacturing Company Die-Mold Tool Ltd

Stock Monitor: Shiloh Industries Post Earnings Reporting

Highlights of the Acquisition

The acquisition is effective March 31, 2018. The deal in-line with Mueller's business strategy of growth via strategic acquisitions. The deal is expected to strengthen Mueller's flow control product portfolio in the area of pressure plastics.

Die-Mold Tool is a manufacturer of plastic PEX and other plumbing related fittings and an integrated designer and manufacturer of plastic injection tooling. The Company has expertise in all processes of plastic injection mold making and designs, and it also engineers custom plastic injection molds which have the highest precision and quality. The Company also undertakes repairs for plastic injection molds of all shapes, sizes and weights.

The current acquisitions will complement Mueller's previous acquisition of PexCor Manufacturing Company Inc. and HeatLink Group Inc. in May 2017. Both Canadian companies manufactured and sold complete line of products for PEX plumbing and radiant systems. These two acquisitions were aimed at growing and strengthening Mueller's flow control product offerings in the area of pressure plastics.

About Mueller Industries Inc.

Memphis, Tennessee-based Mueller is an industrial manufacturer specializing in copper and copper alloy manufacturing. The Company also manufactures goods made from aluminium, steel, and plastics.

Mueller originally started as Mueller Metals Company in 1917 in Port Huron, Michigan and later operated as Mueller Brass Company and has grown into its current avatar via key strategic acquisitions over time. These strategic acquisitions have significantly strengthened and expanded the Company's core businesses and expanded its product offerings with a wide array of complementary new products. The Company's business is segregated into three main segments - Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate.

The Company manufactures one of the widest range of flow control and industrial products from a single source. The products manufactured by the Company includes tubing, fittings, valves, vessels, and related items for plumbing and HVACR related piping systems, as well as rod, forgings, extrusions, and various components for OEM applications. These products are mainly aimed at the building construction, appliance, defense, energy, and automotive sectors. Mueller also resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets and plumbing specialty products. The Company has a global presence with network of operations spread across US, Canada, Mexico, UK, South Korea, and China.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 04, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Mueller Industries' stock slightly rose 0.80%, ending the trading session at $26.31.

Volume traded for the day: 139.81 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Mueller Industries' market cap was at $1.50 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.35.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Metal Fabrication industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors