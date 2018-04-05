Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top benefits of smart packaging.

Smart packaging is a new development in the industry and helps increase the shelf life of products, reduce food waste, reduce loss, damage, waste, and cost in the supply chain. The blend of numerous tools like safety, handiness, conveying product information, and brand protection makes smart packaging an influential tool in the packaging industry. In this blog post, we'll take you through the top benefits of smart packaging for packaging companies.

According to the smart packaging experts at Infiniti, "The demand for smart packaging is growing due to the need for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions."

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the top benefits of smart packaging for packaging companies.

Top benefits of smart packaging in the packaging industry:

Stay relevant: Smart packaging results in better customer interface. Customers who are more tech-savvy use innovative and newer forms of media or technology platforms. Consequently, brands have a higher chance of staying relevant in the consumer's life when they utilize these platforms. It also gives a chance for organizations to connect with their existing as well as potential customers. Brands which do not show much interest in advanced technology often fail to grab customer attention and also end up being labeled as obsolete.

Empowering customers: The smart codes that are implanted onto packages assemble more information and aid consumers in making well-versed purchase decisions. Also, manufacturers can supply information on nutritional values, sourcing, dietary concerns, etc. to the consumer through a QR (Quick Response) code. Progressive technologies in the packaging industry such as RFID (radio-frequency identification), NFC (near-field communication), and smart labels will help empower customers and assist brands in maintaining a loyal customer base.

Quality control: Enhancing the shelf-life of the products is a primary concern for all the brands. Some smart packaging materials have the capability to adjust itself according to the ambiance outside and inside the package. One of the best examples is that of color changing plastics, which detect food spoilage.

Enhancing the shelf-life of the products is a primary concern for all the brands. Some smart packaging materials have the capability to adjust itself according to the ambiance outside and inside the package. One of the best examples is that of color changing plastics, which detect food spoilage.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

