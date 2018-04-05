sprite-preloader
05.04.2018
FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group Reports Monthly Metrics

LONDON, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM") (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=March%20Metrics-2018-04-05&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today announced certain key customer trading metrics for March 2018 for its retail and institutional foreign exchange business.

March 2018 Customer Trading Metrics from Continuing Operations:

  • Customer trading volume (1) of $210 billion in March 2018, 12% lower than February 2018 and 7% lower than March 2017.
  • Average customer trading volume (1) per day of $9.5 billion in March 2018, 21% lower than February 2018 and 3% lower than March 2017.
  • An average of 374,947 client trades per day in March 2018, 10% lower than February 2018 and 3% lower than March 2017.
  • Active accounts (2) of 110,895 as of March 31, 2018, a decrease of 1,459, or 1%, from February 28, 2018, and a decrease of 19,937, or 15%, from March 31, 2017.
  • Tradeable accounts (3) of 96,056 as of March 31, 2018, an increase of 1,255, or 1%, from February 28, 2018, and a decrease of 13,024, or 12%, from March 31, 2017.
  • Customer trading volume (1) for the first quarter 2018 was $699 billion, 20% higher than the fourth quarter 2017, and 3% higher than the first quarter 2017.

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group. FXCM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data. Any updates to previously reported operating data will be reflected in the historical operating data that can be found on the Company's corporate website www.fxcm.com/uk (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=March%20Metrics-2018-04-05&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4).

(1) Volume that FXCM customers traded in period is translated into US dollars.
(2) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous twelve months and represents total trading accounts for both retail and institutional.
(3) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies.

Continuing Operations
Jan-
18		Feb-
18		Mar-
18		Apr-
18		May-
18		Jun-
18		Jul-
18		Aug-
18		Sep-
17		Oct-
17		Nov-
17		Dec-
18
Trading Days in Period 22 20 22 21 23 21 22 23 20 23 22 20
Active Accounts (1),(5) 114,
893 		112,
354 		110,
895 		- - - - - - - - -
Tradeable Accounts (2) 95,
223 		94,
801 		96,
056 		- - - - - - - - -
Daily Average Trades - Customers 352,
867 		415,
479 		374,
947 		- - - - - - - - -
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		 250 239 210 - - - - - - - - -
Average Customer Trading Volume
per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		 $ 11.4 $ 12.0 $ 9.5 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Continuing Operations
Jan-
17		Feb-
17		Mar-
17		Apr-
17		May-
17		Jun-
17		Jul-
17		Aug-
17		Sep-
17(6)		Oct-
17(7)		Nov-
17(8)		Dec-
17
Trading Days in Period 21 20 23 20 23 22 21 23 21 22 22 20
Active Accounts -
Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5)		 132,
096 		130,
518 		130,
832 		129,
366 		128,
242 		125,
285 		124,
116 		123,
411 		122,
806 		121,
319 		118,
449 		116,
262
Active Accounts - FXCM US LLC (1),(5) 46,
794 		45,
427 		- - - - - - - - - -
Active Accounts (1),(5) 178,
890 		175,
945 		130,
832 		129,
366 		128,
242 		125,
285 		124,
116 		123,
411 		122,
806 		121,
319 		118,
449 		116,
262
Tradeable Accounts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) 106,
206 		109,
133 		109,
080 		108,
883 		109,
295 		109,
829 		109,
838 		109,
441 		104,
356 		104,
120 		96,
550 		95,
939
Tradeable Accounts - FXCM US LLC (2) 50,
611 		143 - - - - - - - - - -
Tradeable Accounts (2) 156,8
17 		109,
276 		109,
080 		108,
883 		109,
295 		109,
829 		109,
838 		109,
441 		104,
356 		104,
120 		96,
550 		95,
939
Daily Average Trades - Customers -
Ex FXCM US LLC		 488,
917 		408,
446 		387,
815 		347,
500 		334,
536 		340,
308 		321,
923 		339,
512 		334,
086 		304,
032 		336,
465 		299,
332
Daily Average Trades - Customers -
FXCM US LLC		 113,
684 		73,
316 		3 - - - - - - - - -
Daily Average Trades - Customers 602,
602 		481,
761		 387,
818 		347,
500 		334,
536 		340,
308 		321,
923 		339,
512 		334,
086 		304,
032 		336,
465 		299,
332
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3)		 253 201 225 176 213 223 197 223 196 192 218 171
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) - FXCM US LLC (3)		 $ 62 $ 38 $ 0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		 $ 315 $ 239 $ 225 $ 176 $ 213 $ 223 $ 197 $ 223 $ 196 $ 192 $ 218 $ 171
Average Customer Trading Volume per Day
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3)		 $ 12.0 $ 10.1 $ 9.8 $ 8.8 $ 9.3 $ 10.1 $ 9.4 $ 9.7 $ 9.3 $ 8.7 $ 9.9 $ 8.6
Average Customer Trading Volume per Day
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) - FXCM US LLC (3)		 $ 2.9 $ 1.9 $ 0.0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Average Customer Trading Volume per Day
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		 $ 15.0 $ 11.9 $ 9.8 $ 8.8 $ 9.3 $ 10.1 $ 9.4 $ 9.7 $ 9.3 $ 8.7 $ 9.9 $ 8.6
Continuing Operations
Jan-
16		Feb-
16		Mar-
16		Apr-
16		May-
16		Jun-
16		Jul-
16		Aug-
16		Sep-
16(4)		Oct-
16		Nov-
16		Dec-
16
Tra-
ding Days in Period		 20 21 23 21 22 22 21 23 22 21 22 21
Active Accounts - Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5) 130,
837 		133,
354 		132,
734 		133,
035 		133,
383 		133,
412 		131,
641 		131,
067 		132,
113 		132,
283 		133,
138 		132,
524
Active Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (1),(5)		 41,
363 		42,
454 		43,
273 		44,
036 		44,
756 		45,
253 		45,
183 		44,
816 		45,
834 		45,
795 		46,
420 		46,
378
Active Accounts (1),(5) 172,
200 		175,
808 		176,
007 		177,
071 		178,
139 		178,
665 		176,
824 		175,
883 		177,
947 		178,
078 		179,
558 		178,
902
Tradeable Accounts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) 109,
093 		111,
278 		112,
708 		113,
705 		115,
177 		115,
982 		116,
405 		119,
032 		105,
500 		105,
749 		105,
903 		105,
582
Tradeable Accounts -
FXCM US LLC (2)		 53,
543 		54,
001 		54,
656 		55,
463 		55,
673 		55,
525 		55,
264 		54,
416 		49,
567 		49,
237 		50,
025 		49,
771
Tradeable Accounts (2) 162,
636 		165,
279 		167,
364 		169,
168 		170,
850 		171,
507 		171,
669 		173,
448 		155,
067 		154,
986 		155,
928 		155,
353
Daily Average Trades - Customers - Ex FXCM US LLC 598,
424 		576,
345 		504,
069 		523,
385 		491,
144 		505,
934 		503,
479 		436,
116 		504,
103 		477,
914 		538,
144 		426,
394
Daily Average Trades - Customers -
FXCM US LLC		 131,
791 		128,
315 		111,
605 		115,
111 		105,
165 		115,
001 		115,
135 		95,
470 		100,
295 		97,
893 		110,
801 		92,
866
Daily Average Trades - Customers 730,
215 		704,
660 		615,
674 		638,
496 		596,
309 		620,
934 		618,
614 		531,
586 		604,
398 		575,
807 		648,
945 		519,
260
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3)		 $ 305 $ 299 $ 313 $ 300 $ 271 $ 270 $ 257 $ 241 $ 291 $ 272 $ 311 $ 214
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) - FXCM US LLC (3)		 $ 62 $ 63 $ 61 $ 61 $ 59 $ 62 $ 65 $ 54 $ 62 $ 57 $ 70 $ 46
Total Customer Trading Volume
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		 $ 367 $ 362 $ 375 $ 361 $ 330 $ 332 $ 322 $ 295 $ 353 $ 329 $ 381 $ 260
Average Customer Trading Volume per Day
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3)		 $ 15.2 $ 14.3 $ 13.6 $ 14.3 $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 10.5 $ 13.2 $ 13.0 $ 14.2 $ 10.2
Average Customer Trading Volume per Day
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) - FXCM US LLC (3)		 $ 3.1 $ 3.0 $ 2.7 $ 2.9 $ 2.7 $ 2.8 $ 3.1 $ 2.3 $ 2.8 $ 2.7 $ 3.2 $ 2.2
Average Customer Trading Volume per Day
(in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3)		 $ 18.4 $ 17.2 $ 16.3 $ 17.2 $ 15.0 $ 15.1 $ 15.4 $ 12.8 $ 16.0 $ 15.6 $ 17.3 $ 12.4
(1) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous 12 months.
(2) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM
trading policies.
(3) Volume that FXCM customer traded in period translated into US dollars.
(4) During September 2016, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of
accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
(5) Active Accounts represent total trading accounts not only retail accounts.
(6) During September 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of
accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
(7) During October 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of
accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
(8) During November 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of
accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.
This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial
performance of FXCM Group, LLC.
Data is for FXCM Group, LLC.

About FXCM:

FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=March%20Metrics-2018-04-05&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

FXCM Group (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=March%20Metrics-2018-04-05&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=March%20Metrics-2018-04-05&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4)), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (FXCM AU (https://www.fxcm.com/au/)), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer. (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/legal/trading-execution-risks/)

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
jsales@fxcm.com (mailto:jsales@fxcm.com)



