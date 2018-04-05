Rebiotix's RBX2660 is a non-antibiotic treatment in Phase 3 development for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) and has the potential to be the world's first approved human microbiome product

CDI is one of the most common healthcare-associated infections in the US, affecting more than 500,000 people and causing approximately 29,000 deaths each year. 1

Ferring's global capabilities ensure broader patient access to any future approved human microbiome treatmentsderived fromRebiotix's Microbiota Restoration Therapy (MRT) drug platform

Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Rebiotix Inc. today announce that they have agreed to the acquisition of Rebiotix by Ferring. This acquisition brings together two innovative healthcare companies that share a common commitment to exploring and understanding the human microbiome to develop new solutions for patients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005593/en/

The most advanced investigational microbiome treatment from Rebiotix is RBX2660, a non-antibiotic treatment currently in Phase 3 development for the prevention of recurrent CDI. RBX2660 has the potential to be the first human microbiome product approved anywhere in the world. In the US, RBX2660 has received FDA Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug Designations, which means the FDA considers it eligible for Expedited Review, once the submission has been made.

"The scientific advances Rebiotix has made add significant strategic value to Ferring's leadership in gastroenterology," said Michel Pettigrew, President of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "Therapies targeted towards the microbiome have the potential to transform healthcare. Together, we have a unique opportunity to help people living with debilitating and life-threatening conditions like Clostridium difficile infection."

Rebiotix's proprietary MRT drug platform delivers healthy, live, human-derived microbes into the gastrointestinal tract. It provides a standardised, stabilised product that is ready-to-use in an easy-to-administer format. The MRT pipeline consists of a number of investigational treatments including RBX7455, a non-frozen, lyophilised oral capsule formulation, in development for the prevention of recurrent CDI.

"Ferring shares our passion for understanding the role the microbiome plays in human health and has global capabilities that offer huge potential for the investigational therapies that we have in development," said Lee Jones, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebiotix, Inc. "Rebiotix was founded to revolutionise healthcare by harnessing the power of the human microbiome and this is a significant milestone in achieving that goal."

"This acquisition strengthens our innovation pipeline and complements our own ongoing microbiome research as well as our partnerships with world-leading organisations in this area," said Per Falk, Chief Science Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "Rebiotix's culture and passion for high quality, innovative research fits with our own and complements our existing R&D capabilities."

In addition to the acquisition of Rebiotix, Ferring, as a leader in gastroenterology, is supported by ongoing partnerships with world-leading research organisations in the field of microbiome research including the Karolinska Institutet and Science for Life Laboratory, the Centre for Translational Microbiome Research, Intralytix, The Institut Pasteur, the University of Lille, MyBiotics Pharma, March of Dimes and Metabogen.

ENDS

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and women's health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the company's research and development investment goes towards finding innovative and personalised healthcare solutions to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

Learn more at www.ferring.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Rebiotix Inc.

Rebiotix Inc. is a late-stage clinical microbiome company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to revolutionise the treatment of challenging diseases. Rebiotix possesses a deep and diverse clinical pipeline targeting several other disease states with drug products built on its pioneering MRT platform. The MRT platform is a standardised, stabilised drug technology that is designed to rehabilitate the human microbiome by delivering a broad consortium of live microbes into a patient's intestinal tract via a ready-to-use and easy-to-administer format. For more information on Rebiotix and its pipeline of human microbiome-directed therapies, visit www.rebiotix.com.

About RBX2660

RBX2660 is the most advanced product utilising Rebiotix's proprietaryMRT drug platform. RBX2660 is in Phase 3 development for the prevention of recurrent CDI and has the potential to be the first human microbiome product approved anywhere in the world. It consists of a microbiota suspension of intestinal microbes and is administered via enema.

Ferring Holding Inc. signed the agreement as part of Ferring Pharmaceuticals Group

References:

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly half a million Americans suffered from Clostridium difficile infections in a single year. Press release. February 25, 2015. Available online at: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2015/p0225-clostridium-difficile.html. Last accessed April 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005593/en/

Contacts:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Bhavin Vaid

Head of Corporate Communications

+41 58 301 0952 (direct)

+41 79 191 0632 (mobile)

bhavin.vaid@ferring.com

or

Jason Rando (for Rebiotix)

Tiberend Strategic Advisors

+1 212 375 2665 (direct)

+1 917 930 6346 (mobile)

jrando@tiberend.com