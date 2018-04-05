HSBC France: HSBC FRANCE: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC FRANCE (Euronext Paris:HSBAA)

PARIS:HSBAA

5th April 2018

HSBC FRANCE

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: HSBC FRANCE



Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,250,000,000 Description: 0.6% due 20th March 2023 Offer price: 99.784 Stabilising Managers: HSBC Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HSBC France via Globenewswire

