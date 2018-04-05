sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

HSBC France: HSBC FRANCE: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC FRANCE (Euronext Paris:HSBAA)

PARIS:HSBAA

5th April 2018

HSBC FRANCE

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:HSBC FRANCE

Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,250,000,000
Description:0.6% due 20th March 2023
Offer price:99.784
Stabilising Managers:HSBC Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

