HSBC France: HSBC FRANCE: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, April 05, 2018
5th April 2018
HSBC FRANCE
Post Stabilisation Notice
HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|HSBC FRANCE
|Guarantor (if any):
|na
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,250,000,000
|Description:
|0.6% due 20th March 2023
|Offer price:
|99.784
|Stabilising Managers:
|HSBC Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
