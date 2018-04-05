London stocks were holding on to solid gains by midday on Thursday despite weaker-than-expected data that showed activity in the UK services sector slowed to a 20-month low in March, as worries about a trade war between the US and China eased. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% to 7,118.50, while the pound was down 0.1% against the euro and the dollar at 1.1453 and 1.4061, respectively. Stocks on Wall Street ended higher overnight despite trade tensions between the US and China moving from a boil to a ...

