John Kitzie takes over as HomeServe North America CEO

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home emergency repair service solutions across the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that its current CEO, Tom Rusin, will move into a new global role with UK-based parent company HomeServe plc. The change is part of a management restructure to drive performance across multiple global product lines.

Tom Rusin has served as the CEO of HomeServe's North American business since July of 2011. In his new role, Rusin will be Global CEO of HomeServe Membership, the central part of HomeServe's business that offers home repair service plans directly to customers and through partnerships with municipalities, utilities and associations. The CEOs of the Membership businesses in the U.K., France, Spain and North America will report to Rusin, who will maintain his primary office location in HomeServe's North American offices in Norwalk, CT.

Rusin will be succeeded as CEO in North America by John Kitzie, who currently serves as the company's North American Chief Operating Officer. Kitzie has been instrumental to the company's growth since he joined HomeServe in October 2012. In his role as COO, Kitzie oversaw the company's customer operations, service delivery, information systems and business transformation initiatives. Prior to HomeServe, Kitzie served as Executive Vice President of Operations for Affinion Group where he was responsible for contact centers, fulfillment, merchandising, supply chain, procurement and telecommunications. Prior to joining Affinion Group, Kitzie served as President of Savemart and Senior Vice President of Vcommerce.

Tom Rusin said: "As HomeServe increases its global focus on emerging areas like HVAC, smart homes, and home expert resources, I am excited to step into this new role to ensure continued excellence in HomeServe's core policy business of providing customers with peace of mind during home emergencies. HomeServe continues to grow and thrive in North America and across the world, and I am pleased to have my colleague and good friend, John Kitzie, move into the role as the leader of our North American operations."

John Kitzie: "With HomeServe surpassing the 3.4m customer mark following the transition of the first tranche of the Dominion Products and Services policy book in December 2017, I am extremely optimistic about what lies ahead for the company. I am committed to continuing to position HomeServe as the premier provider of home repair service plans, repairs and installations in North America," said John Kitzie.

The management changes take effect immediately. For information about HomeServe please visit www.homeserveusa.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving 3.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 500 leading municipal, utility and association partners. For more information about HomeServe, a 2017 Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of eighteen 2018 Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserveusa.com. To connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter, please visit www.facebook.com/homeserveusa and www.twitter.com/homeserveusa.

