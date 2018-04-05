

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chicago Stock Exchange or CHX said it has agreed to be acquired by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), an operator of global exchanges and parent company of the New York Stock Exchange. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



ICE will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of CHX Holdings, Inc., the parent company of CHX, in the transaction.



CHX noted that the transaction has been unanimously approved by the CHX Holdings Board of Directors and is expected to close in 2018. CHX will continue to operate as a registered national securities exchange based in Chicago.



CHX will also continue to operate its business as usual and anticipates no disruptions. Customers, including the institutional brokerage community, will receive ongoing support.



