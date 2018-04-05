Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) announced today that Gary Shaughnessy (British citizen, 1966) will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and as a member of Zurich's Executive Committee in the fourth quarter of 2018, while maintaining other duties at the Group. Amanda Blanc (British citizen, 1967) who is joining Zurich from AXA will succeed Mr. Shaughnessy as CEO EMEA and as a member of the Executive Committee in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mr. Shaughnessy has decided to step down from a full-time role to ensure a balance of time devoted to health, work, family and personal commitments following his diagnosis several years ago with Parkinson's disease, a degenerative neurological condition over the long term.

Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said, "Gary is a passionate, values-based leader who embodies Zurich's focus on people and customers. I'm especially grateful for the pivotal role that he has played in creating an integrated and successful EMEA organization. We fully support Gary's decision and are pleased that he has agreed to stay engaged with Zurich."

Mr. Greco continued, "In Amanda we have identified a high-impact proven people leader with deep experience and knowledge. Throughout her career in commercial insurance, broking and consulting, she has consistently demonstrated a keen focus on customer needs, people engagement and profitability. Amanda is also an outspoken thought leader on the impact that digital capabilities will have on our markets. She'll be a strong addition to the Executive Committee."

Ms. Blanc was appointed Group Chief Executive of AXA UK & Ireland in July 2016 having been CEO, AXA UK & Ireland General Insurance since January 2016. She joined the Board of AXA UK & Ireland in 2011 when she was appointed CEO, AXA Insurance Commercial Lines. She previously held various leadership roles in the Commercial Lines business from 1999 to 2003. She rejoined AXA UK in 2011 from The Towergate Partnership where she was Deputy Group CEO, with responsibility for the leadership of Towergate's retail broking business.

She sat on AXA's Global Property and Casualty Board and led AXA's Global SME initiative. She is a member of the Board of the Association of British Insurers, currently chairs the Insurance Fraud Bureau and was President of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Mr. Shaughnessy will continue to serve as a member of various European subsidiary boards, including Zurich Insurance plc, the Group's main legal entity for writing non-life insurance business in Europe; Chair of Z Zurich Foundation, the unit by which the Group delivers on its global community investment strategy; alongside other Zurich board memberships and as a strategic advisor to Zurich.

Mr. Shaughnessy was appointed CEO EMEA in July 2016, after joining the Executive Committee in January 2016 as CEO Global Life. He originally joined Zurich in 2012 as the CEO of Zurich UK Life.