The Dutch solar PV panel maker has received financial support from the government of region of North Holland, where the manufacturing facility will be located. The first module shipments are planned for the end of 2018.Energyra has started construction on its 100 MW PV module factory in Zaanstad, in the province of North Holland, the Netherlands. Work is expected to be completed this September, with manufacturing activities scheduled to start by the end of the year. The Dutch solar company has also revealed that the regional government of North Holland has agreed to provide the project with an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...