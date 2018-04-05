

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Thursday morning ahead of U.S. economic data related to trade.



Gold has wobbled back and forth of late as markets assess the potential trade were between the U.S. and China.



June gold was down $7 at $1332 an ounce.



The Commerce Department's International Trade report for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $56.7 billion in line with $56.6 billion in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The market analysts are looking for new claims consensus of 230K, up from 215K in the previous week.



