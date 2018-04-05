Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the industrial biotechnology sector. A leading industrial biotechnology company wanted to get an understanding of their present market position and outline different consumer groups.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005603/en/

Market Segmentation Aids a Company Specializing in Industrial Biotechnology to Develop Better Marketing Campaigns for the Target Segments. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "Market segmentation solutions help firms focusing on industrial biotechnology to attain insights into the latest pharmaceutical industry trends."

One of the most promising fields for pollution prevention, resource conservation, and cost reduction is industrial biotechnology. It is also often addressed to as the "third wave in the healthcare industry." Increasing demand for new technologies like DNA sequencing, recombinant technology, fermentation, tissue engineering is anticipated to drive the popularity of industrial biotechnology among various industries, including the pharmaceutical industry.

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to segment their marketing efforts based on demographic data and boost their performance. The client was able to form robust marketing campaigns to expand customer loyalty which, in turn, raised the lifetime value of the customers.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Segment the market regarding demography and geography

Allocate resources to increase their performance

To know more, ask an analyst

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Gaining an understanding of the product portfolios

Developing a focused marketing strategy to maximize their potential

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete market segmentation study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/industrial-biotechnology-market-segmentation

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005603/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us