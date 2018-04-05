

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and its partner Samsung Bioepis announced an agreement with AbbVie (ABBV) for the commercialization of Imraldi, a biosimilar referencing Humira or adalimumab. Biogen said that the precise terms of the agreement with AbbVie are confidential.



Under terms of the agreement, AbbVie will grant patent licenses for the use and sale of Imraldi in Europe, on a country-by-country basis, and Biogen and Samsung Bioepis will make royalty payments to AbbVie. The companies have agreed to dismiss all pending patent litigation.



Biogen expects to launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16, 2018, which will complement its existing portfolio of anti-TNF therapies, Benepali or etanercept, and Flixabi or infliximab. Biogen noted that it will be the first company to offer biosimilars of all three major anti-TNF therapies in Europe.



