

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada trade data for February at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Economists forecast the trade deficit to widen to C$2.1 billion from C$1.91 billion in January.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie fell against the aussie, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 83.74 against the yen, 1.5666 against the euro, 0.9830 against the aussie and 1.2782 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



