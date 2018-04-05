

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi announced the company's new Insulins VALyou Savings Program will seek to help lower out-of-pocket costs for people living with diabetes who otherwise would pay full retail price for Lantus or Admelog. Under the new program, the total out-of-pocket cost a person will pay for Lantus or Admelog will be $99 for a 10 mL vial or $149 for a box of five 3 mL pens and is available at all U.S pharmacies.



Admelog is now available by prescription in both vials and the SoloStar pen in U.S. pharmacies. Admelog was approved by the U.S. FDA in December 2017 as the first follow-on mealtime insulin.



Sanofi said it will continue offering the existing Lantus co-pay card for eligible patients.



