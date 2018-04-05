

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were lower Thursday morning as U.S. stocks were set up for slight gains at the opening bell.



Oil prices have failed to sustain any upward momemtum this week despite hints from Russia that it wants to extend its supply quota plan beyond 2018.



Also, traders have shrugged off decreased U.S. crude oil inventories for the past two weeks.



WTI light sweet oil was down 14 cents at $63.24 a barrel.



Eurozone producer price inflation held steady in February after easing in the previous two months, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in January, which was revised up from 1.5 percent



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the second week the gas report recorded a deficit of 63 bcf.



