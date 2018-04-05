The creation of the Low Emission Vehicles Business Unit is a step towards the Group's aim of developing an electric offering covering its entire range by 2025, with implementation starting in 2019

The two priorities are profitable growth and contribution to Groupe PSA's CO 2 objectives

Alexandre Guignard appointed Senior Vice President of the new BU

Regulatory News:

To respond to the challenges of the energy transition and to build an efficient and coherent offering of electric mobility solutions, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) is creating a Business Unit dedicated to electric vehicles, effective 1 April.

The new BU will have a global scope and will leverage all factors necessary to deliver models that meet customer expectations, in line with the highest service standards. The BU will be responsible for defining and deploying the Group's electric vehicle strategy and rolling out the related products and services.

Groupe PSA aims to offer a differentiated customer experience that creates value and fosters ties with the Group, its five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel/Vauxhall, and its Free2move mobility brand.

Alexandre Guignard, is appointed Senior Vice President of the BU, responsible for the profitable development of these operations, in all regions concerned, and will lead initiatives to help meet the Group's CO2 targets, in compliance with the 2020 and subsequent European standards for CO2 emissions.

Linda Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Citroën, to whom the BU will report, said: "The energy transition is an opportunity that our company has seized by launching an unprecedented technological offensive made possible by our multi-energy platforms. The challenge for this Business Unit, which benefits from an experience built up over several years within the Group, will be to provide the best vehicles at the best time to satisfy our customers and thereby ensure the best economic conditions for launching Groupe PSA's electric vehicles into the market."

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA

Communications Department www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005656/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Groupe PSA

Laure de Servigny, +33 6 70 18 88 75

laure.deservigny@mpsa.com