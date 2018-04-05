

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 31st.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 242,000, an increase of 24,000 from the previous week's revised level of 218,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 225,000 from the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.



