

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than anticipated in the month of February.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $57.6 billion in February from a revised $56.7 billion in January.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $56.8 billion from the $56.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider than expected trade deficit in February was the widest since the $60.2 billion trade deficit recorded in October of 2008.



