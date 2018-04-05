

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian stocks were poised for a lackluster start to Thursday's session, but could move in either direction if U.S. markets react well to easing fears about a Chinese trade war.



In economic news, Canada's merchandise trade deficit totalled C$2.7 billion in February, widening from a C$1.9 billion deficit in January. Imports rose 1.9% and exports increased 0.4%.



The TSX Composite Index has shown a lack of direction in recent days.



On the corporate front, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO, CVE) announced the appointment of Jonathan McKenzie as next CFO. He will replace Ivor Ruste who will retire on April 30, 2018. McKenzie comes to the company from Husky Energy Inc. where he has been CFO since 2015.



Enghouse Systems (ESL.TO) has acquired Mobilethink A/S of Aarhus, Denmark.



Mobilethink A/S is a software business specializing in device management solutions, with two leading brands in the mobile B2B sector.



Oil prices have also failed to sustain any upward momemtum this week despite hints from Russia that it wants to extend its supply quota plan beyond 2018.



Also, traders have shrugged off decreased U.S. crude oil inventories for the past two weeks.



WTI light sweet oil was down 14 cents at $63.24 a barrel.



