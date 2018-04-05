Men and Women World Champions, Olympic Medalists and Tour de France Veterans Set to Compete in America's Biggest Race

Join the Celebration with a Flyaway Sweepstakes to Meet 'King of California' Peter Sagan

The top cycling teams in the world are confirmed to come to California to race in the Amgen Tour of California announced AEG, owner and presenter of the 13th annual race

Men and Women World Champions, Olympic Medalists and Tour de France Veterans Set to Compete in the Amgen Tour of California in May 2018.

The 2018 edition of America's premier cycling stage race for men will cover 645 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines during seven stages from Long Beach to Sacramento May 13-19 while the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race empowered with SRAM,showcasing the world's best women cyclists, will run concurrently May 17-19, covering upward of 187 miles over three stages.

The annual professional cycling events are the only U.S. races on the UCI WorldTour calendar and continue to attract some of the most renowned cyclists and teams in the world, including UCI's top-five ranked men's WorldTour teams at the conclusion of the 2017 season:

2018 AMGEN TOUR OF CALIFORNIA TEAMS (MEN) Confirmed to compete (17)

AG2R La Mondiale (FRA)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

BORA-hansgrohe (GER)

Hagens Berman Axeon Cycling Team (USA)

Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources (USA)

Mitchelton-SCOTT (AUS)

Quick-Step Floors (BEL)

Rally Cycling (USA)

Team Dimension Data (RSA)

Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale (USA)

Team KATUSHA ALPECIN (SUI)

Team LottoNL-Jumbo (NED)

Team Sky (GBR)

Team Sunweb (GER)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)

"The Amgen Tour of California attracts top talent, and comes at an important time in our season it's the most prestigious race in America, and also serves as a stepping stone to hone our racing lineup and form for the Tour de France in July," said KATUSHA ALPECIN Team Director Dmitry Konyshev.

In addition to the powerhouse sprinters previously announced Peter Sagan (BORA-hansgrohe), Marcel Kittel (KATUSHA ALPECIN), Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) the 2018 Amgen Tour of California will feature a world-class peloton of World and National Champions, Olympic medalists and Tour de France veteran cyclists including:

Sagan's teammate Rafal Majka , who holds three Tour de France stage wins and two King of the Mountain titles there, as well as a Stage 2 win at the 2017 California race

, who holds three Tour de France stage wins and two King of the Mountain titles there, as well as a Stage 2 win at the 2017 California race Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), a 2014 Tour de France stage winner, who claimed the Yellow Jersey for a day

(AG2R La Mondiale), a 2014 Tour de France stage winner, who claimed the Yellow Jersey for a day Sacramento, Calif.-area resident Nielson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), the 2016 Amgen Tour of California Best Young Rider

(LottoNL-Jumbo), the 2016 Amgen Tour of California Best Young Rider American all-arounder Ian Boswell (KATUSHA ALPECIN), who placed 5 th overall in last year's race

all-arounder (KATUSHA ALPECIN), who placed 5 overall in last year's race Northern California rider Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), who placed 2 nd on the Gibraltar stage in 2016

(Trek-Segafredo), who placed 2 on the Gibraltar stage in 2016 Young Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-SCOTT), who placed 2nd at the recent Milan-San Remo classic

"This is a critical race for our team and our partners. With the UCI WorldTour race designation, it was important that we upgrade to Pro Continental in order to remain eligible for America's biggest race. California has always been a showcase for the future of American cycling, like last year, our athletes are training hard to take on the world's best cyclists and have an impact in this year's edition," said Managing Director Charles Aaron, Rally Cycling, whose team animated the 2017 Amgen Tour of California with relentless attacking and aggressive style that netted two-stage victories.

AMGEN TOUR OF CALIFORNIA WOMEN'S RACE EMPOWERED WITH SRAM TEAMS Confirmed to compete (15):

Astana Women's Team (KAZ)

BePink (ITA)

CANYON//SRAM Racing (GER)

Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling (USA)

Mexican National Team (MEX)

Rally Cycling (USA)

Swapit/Agolico Cycling Pro Team (MEX)

Team Illuminate (USA)

Team Sunweb (NED)

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank (USA)

Trek-Drops (GBR)

TWENTY20 Pro Cycling p/b Sho-Air (USA)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)

USA Cycling National Team (USA)

Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling (GBR)

"The Amgen Tour of California has long been dedicated to elevating women's cycling. It's a special race that attracts the highest level of competition and is a major focus on our calendar every year," said Ronny Lauke, Team Manager, Canyon//SRAM.

Three of the current top-five UCI ranked teams will compete in the three-day women's competition, which will kick off May 17 in Elk Grove, Calif. UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall (Oakland, Calif.), who claimed Stage 2 last year in South Lake Tahoe, is expected to return to the world-class peloton, as is three-time National Champion and 2016 race champion Megan Guarnier (San Mateo, Calif.) with the USA Cycling National Team. Canyon//SRAM is likely to mount an early race favorite Kasia Niewiadoma, who is stacking up early season results, and Ventura, Calif. native Alexis Ryan. Phenom Chloé Dygert is likely to race with TWENTY20 Pro Cycling p/b Sho-Air along with San Diego native Jennifer Valente, who together won silver in the 2016 Olympic team pursuit. Tustin, Calif.-based Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), who blazed to a Stage 3 victory last year, plans to return on the heels of her historic Tour of Flanders win earlier this spring.

"The team and I had some great results at the Amgen Tour of California last year and we will be back this year looking to build on that it's a fun race in beautiful locations, plus holds a lot of personal meaning for me being in my home state and country," said Southern California native Coryn Rivera

Presented by Visit California, a visual overview of the men's and women's courses is viewable at www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/2018-route-overview.

KING OF CALIFORNIA SWEEPSTAKES ANNOUNCED

To celebrate the star-studded 2018 rosters, the Amgen Tour of California is launching its biggest sweepstakes of the year with a once-in-a-lifetime race experience. The King of California VIP Experience presented by Visit California invites fans to enter to win a trip for two to meet and join the race entourage of three-time and current World Champion Peter Sagan. The prize includes ultimate access embedded with the race in a BORA-hansgrohe team car at the 2018 Amgen Tour of California Stage 4 Time Trial.

With an approximate retail value of $4,750.00, this is truly a one-of-a-kind prize and opportunity to get up-close with one of the greatest cyclists in the world and the Amgen Tour of California's all-time leader in stage wins. Entries are open now through April 16, 2018 at https://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/fan-forum/sweepstakes

One winner will receive a prize package including the following:

(i) Two 2018 Amgen Tour of California VIP Package Experience passes for use by Winner and one guest for Stage 4 in San Jose/Morgan Hill, CA (taking place on May 16, 2018).

(ii) Roundtrip coach class airfare for Winner and Guest to San Jose International Airport on an airline to be determined by the Sponsor. The Winner and Guest must depart from the major airport closest to Winner's place of residence as determined by Sponsor, and must travel on the same itinerary. Roundtrip ground transportation between the Hotel and airport will also be provided by Sponsor on the travel dates listed below. The sweepstakes winner and Guest must be able to travel on the following travel dates: May 15, 2018 and May 16, 2018.

(iii) Hotel accommodations for one night on May 15, 2018 in San Jose, CA for Winner and Guest (one standard/double occupancy room) at a hotel to be designated by Sponsor. Note that the sponsor will pay for room rate and tax only, and the winner is responsible for any incidentals.

(iv) Finally, the winner will receive one Assos jersey, signed by the Stage 4 Winner of the Race.

NOTE: The winner and any guest of the winner are subject to execute a Waiver and Release Agreement to be provided by the Sponsor.

About the Amgen Tour of California

The Amgen Tour of California and the Amgen Women's Race empowered with SRAM are Tour de France-style cycling road races created and presented by AEG. Running concurrently, the races challenges the world's top professional cycling teams to compete along demanding courses that traverses hundreds of miles of California's iconic highways, byways and coastlines each spring. The teams chosen to participate have included Olympic medalists, Tour de France contenders and World Champions, and award important, world-ranking points to the top finishers. More information is available at amgentourofcalifornia.com.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including STAPLES Center, The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world's largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, AXS.com ticketing platform, AXS cable television channel and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com

