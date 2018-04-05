Energica: Surprising First Quarter 2018, After an Intense 2017 That Brought the Company Into the History of World Motorcycling

MODENA, Italy, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Energica Motor Company S.p.A., Italian manufacturer of high-performing electric motorcycles, closed the first quarter 2018 with a current order book that exceeds the total of sales of the previous year. During 2017 Energica has worked hard on the promotion of its products and the entire EVs sector in order to pursue the goal of establishing itself as leader in the segment. Thanks to these efforts, Energica has been chosen by Dorna as the Unique Manufacturer of the FIM Enel MotoE' World Cup, the world's first electric motorcycle competition that will start in 2019.

"In these first few months of 2018 we have achieved an extraordinary result: our order book overcomes the 2017 sales in a short time," said Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company S.p.A. "This result was achieved thanks to the launch of our third model, the old-school electric Eva EsseEsse9, and the involvement in MotoE' project.

"Our goal is to proceed along this path and put other milestones in Automotive sector and soon also in the electric racing field."

During this year, Energica strengthened the presence in the US, appointing a strategic figure for the development of the brand, Stefano Benatti, CEO of Energica Motor Company Inc., who promoted the operations already present in California and worked on new commercial partnerships in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Francisco and Texas.

In Europe, Energica improved its sales network adding new commercial agreements in Germany, France, Italy and negotiations started in Eastern Europe, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. joined CharIN e.v., a registered association founded by major manufacturers and suppliers for the electric automotive industry who develop and promote the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the standard for charging battery-powered electric vehicles of all kinds.

In May, Energica unveiled the first branded fast charging station at Selva di Val Gardena, in Dolomiti area. The installation is part of the "Fast Charge Infrastructure Program" and affirmed the company as the only electric motorcycles manufacturer in the world to have invested in charging infrastructures with its own brand.

R&D

In 2017 the R&D department achieved 3 important patents concerning crucial components present on each production bike: VCU - Vehicle Control Unit, the Supply Unit and the eABS .

Starting from the second quarter, Energica has been involved in the MotoE' project. The team has been involved in several tests on track which satisfied Dorna commission who assigned Energica the role of FIM Enel MotoE' World Cup single manufacturer.

At the same time, Energica keeps going -- developing the new technological platform base of the new vehicles on market in 2020.

Ego Corsa 2nd demo lap in Argentina

The 2018 FIM MotoGP' World Championship comes back this week with the Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina set to take place on April 8th.

On this day the second demo lap of the Ego Corsa will take place to promote the FIM Enel MotoE' World Cup.

The second rider to get on track with the green rocket will be Argentinean Sebastian Porto, well-known in Motorsport and MotoGP'.

More demo laps of the Energica Ego Corsa will be held during other MotoGP' races as well, including the next one on April 22 in Austin, Texas with the "Texas Tornado" Colin Edwards, one of the most dominant riders to ever race in the U.S. !

MotoGP' Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina will start on Sunday, April 8th, lights out at 15:00 (Local Time GMT -3).

MotoE' second demo lap will take place on Sunday, April 8th, at 14:25 (Local Time GMT -3).

About Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. is the first Italian manufacturer of high-performing electric motorcycles.

Energica Ego and Energica Eva are already on sales through the authorized importers around United States and Europe. Energica Motor Company Inc., the exclusive distributor for Energica Motor Company SpA in North America.