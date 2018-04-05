New Wave of Certified Integrations Helps Financial Institutions Increase Efficiencies, Drive Cash Flow and Improve Customer Experience

Gunnebo US, a sales company of The Gunnebo Group and leading provider of cash management solutions that improve business efficiency, increase security and boost cash flow, announced the certification of the SafeRecycling TCR7 with BranchWare software from Compuflex. The new set of integrations to major teller systems will help financial institutions increase efficiencies, drive cash flow and improve the customer experience across branch operations.

"In North America financial institutions are increasingly being challenged to become more customer-centric to stay competitive," said Gunnebo's U.S. Regional Manager of Cash Management, Michael Falk. "We expanded our SafeRecycling TCR7 integrations with Compuflex to provide banks and credit unions a new way forward to empower their employees to connect with customers and drive new revenues. We're very excited for the financial community to take advantage of our cash recycling technology that will free up tellers to spend more time engaging customers and building stronger relationships."

"Gunnebo's certification on Compuflex software gives financial institutions seamless and immediate access to the advanced cash management intelligence, performance and reliability of the TCR7," said Compuflex's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Farrelly. "By combining Compuflex's intuitive screen management technology and cash automation expertise with the TCR7's note recycling capabilities, multiple users across the branch can quickly and securely automate cash transactions for improved accuracy, increased efficiencies and a better customer experience."

The SafeRecycling TCR7 delivers fast, accurate and secure banknote processing. For branch managers, tellers and customer experience managers, the cash recycler helps users speed cash transactions, reduce vault buys and sells, and perform time-saving self-audits. Key features helping to increase staff productivity and workflow efficiencies include:

Cassette-based intelligent system automatically counts, validates and stores notes in a UL-291 certified safe, eliminating manual counting, dual entry, and cash drawer limits.

automatically counts, validates and stores notes in a UL-291 certified safe, eliminating manual counting, dual entry, and cash drawer limits. Automated cash depositing and dispensing eliminates trips to the main vault, reducing customer wait times and freeing up staff to handle more complex customer needs.

eliminates trips to the main vault, reducing customer wait times and freeing up staff to handle more complex customer needs. Modular design provides greater reliability and ease of service, increasing efficiency and reducing maintenance costs.

provides greater reliability and ease of service, increasing efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. Shorter bill path processes currency quickly and efficiently, increasing reliability and uptime of the system.

processes currency quickly and efficiently, increasing reliability and uptime of the system. Large capacity processes up to 3,400 notes per cassette and 2,250 notes per split cassette for up to eight recycled denominations. The TCR7 stores and recycles up to 17,000 notes, reducing cash inventory levels across branch operations.

About Compuflex

Compuflex has been a global provider of cash handling solutions since 1983. Over that time, they have delivered over 20,000 technology solutions and are considered the leader in Universal Teller Cash Automation Solutions. Compuflex's state of the art technology supports just about every type of cash handling equipment on the market today. For more information, visit www.compuflexcorp.com.

About The Gunnebo Group

The Gunnebo Group is a global leader in security products, services and solutions with an offering covering cash management, safes and vaults, entrance security and electronic security for banks, retail, mass transit, public commercial buildings and industrial high-risk sites. The Group has an annual turnover of MSEK 6,000, employs 5,200 people and has sales companies in 28 countries across Europe, Middle East Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas as well as Channel Partners on over 100 additional markets. Gunnebo is listed on the Swedish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gunnebogroup.com.

In the United States, Gunnebo meets its customers' full range of security needs with products, solutions and services within cash management, entrance security, electronic security, pneumatic systems, safes, vaults and doors. The company acquired Cincinnati-based Hamilton Safe Company in 2012.

